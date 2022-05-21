SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man has recently been charged with multiple offenses.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 49-year-old Chad Hammond was charged with the offenses of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (2 counts), unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction, driving while license revoked or suspended with eight prior convictions for driving while license revoked or suspended (2 counts), aggravated assault (2 counts), criminal damage to government-supported property and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

According to the State’s Attorney, Hammond is accused of fleeing from Deputy Brennan Atkinson on May 17, traveling at 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and causing damage to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car during the pursuit. Hammond is also accused of assaulting Deputy Blake Hadley by operating a motor vehicle in a manner that placed Deputy Hadley in reasonable apprehension of getting hit, knowing Deputy Hadley to be a peace officer. It is further alleged that Hammond’s Driver’s license was revoked or suspended, with eight prior convictions for driving while license is revoked or suspended. In addition, Hammond is accused of possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.

The State’s Attorney said Hammond was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident that occurred on November 5, 2019. He is accused of failing to remain at the scene of an accident, which involved personal injury to a victim who was 60 years of age or older. Hammond is also accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license at that time, with eight prior convictions for driving while license was suspended or revoked.

Bail was set at $500,000. Hammond is expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing on all offenses on June 8 at 10:30 a.m.