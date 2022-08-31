SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke filed charges against a Shelbyville man Wednesday after a sting operation recovered firearms, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Dagan Traylor, 32, was charged with 37 drug and firearms-related felonies, including eight class X felonies.

On Monday, law enforcement officials seized 770 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine, six loaded and defaced firearms, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. The East Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, the Shelbyville Police Department, the Coles County Crisis Response Team, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the investigation.

Traylor was previously convicted for unlawful delivery of meth in 2017 and unlawful possession of a weapon in Montgomery County. According to the State’s Attorney, Traylor was out on parole when he was arrested Monday.

Traylor’s first trial date is September 7th. If convicted, he could face more than 200 years in prison. Traylor’s bond was set at $500,000.