SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Friday that a man was arrested for possessing marijuana with the intent of delivering it.

Scottie L. Bone, 30 of Shelbyville, is charged with two felonies: unlawful possession of marijuana (a Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (a class 3 felony). The charges allege that Bone knowigly and unlawfully possessed and intended to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams (roughly 1.1 to 4.4 pounds) of marijuana. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Bone’s bond was set at $150,000 and he has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7.