SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kronke announced that 30-year-old Harrison Cole would be charged with one count of aggravated battery (a class two felony) and two accounts of domestic battery (which are Class A Misdemeanors) on Monday.

Cole is facing a sentencing of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Police say Cole strangled a family member and that he punched her in the face before dragging her by her hair.

Cole’s bond is set at $250,000, and he will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 11.