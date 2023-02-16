SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelbyville Police Department responded to a robbery at the BP gas station earlier this week.

Police were dispatched to the gas station located at Co. Rd. 1950 and Hwy 16 around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. They said an unknown man reportedly entered the station and threatened a male employee with a threat of force. The unknown man was able to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said they believe a possible accomplice was also involved in the situation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Shelbyville Police, their K-9 officer “Chip” and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the situation.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call Shelbyville Police at (217) 774-2141 and direct information to either Chief Chad Brachbill or Sgt. Paul Bennett. Police said your identity will remain confidential, and that there will also be a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident.