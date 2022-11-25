SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois family is using their Christmas tree farm to honor their son. Each November the Schwengels turn their No Bad Days’ farm into a Christmas tree hotspot for the Shelbyville area. And nearly every year, every tree is sold.

“We’re not set on selling a thousand Christmas Trees or something. We just want to do something kind of small and do it for the community and try to do it well,” said Kenneth Schwengel.

And for the past four years that’s what the Schwengel family has been doing. Every November the No Bad Days’ farm turns into thee place to pick up a real Christmas tree.

“It’s hard to beat. Everybody comes out and always in a good mood. And it’s good time of year. Nice to be outside and it’s just a great experience,” Schwengel continued.

An experience that the farm expands with free hot chocolate and cider to its customers. They can take a stroll through the tree garden and place a red tag on the tree they choose.

“I try to pick the most expensive one that will fit in the house and that’s how I make my choice,” said customer Kendra Rogers.

The Schwengels then cut, prepare, and pack the tree for the customer. And the reason behind it all– their son. In 20-16 Tucker Schwengel passed away in a car accident. The family works his memory into almost every aspect of their farm. His truck is used for their logo, ornaments, and it’s even parked in front of the farm.

“We’ve always had great memories in the past with our kids going out and cutting down Christmas trees. It’s just something that we felt like we wanted to do at this time and it’s a way that we honor our son,” said Schwengel.

No bad days’ farm will host Santa night on December second. The event will feature Santa and Mrs. Clause, carolers, and local vendors. It will run from 5PM-8PM.