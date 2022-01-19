Shelbyville Casey’s deemed complete loss after morning fire; no one hurt

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire officials said the town’s Casey’s gas station was a total loss after a fire Wednesday morning.

Crews got the call around 2 a.m. from a worker at the gas station who was starting her shift, according to firefighters. She noticed a haze in the air that became worse. She got out of the building and called 9-1-1.

The fire spread throughout the building. Firefighters said they believe it started in the building’s maintenance room, but they are still figuring out what caused the fire.

No one was hurt.