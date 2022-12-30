SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced she is stepping down for a different prosecutor job.

Kroncke has accepted a job with the Special Prosecution Unit of the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s Office. She served as the county’s State’s Attorney for 2 years.

She said she is proud of the accomplishments her office has done, including increasing the number of charges filed for serious felonies by 5 times, and 100% conviction rate on all jury and bench trials.

“As State’s Attorney I have worked hard to improve the office, aggressively prosecute dangerous criminals, increase public safety and awareness, and to obtain justice for innocent crime victims,” Kroncke said. “I am proud of my talented, dedicated, and hardworking colleagues employed by the State’s Attorney’s Office and of the many successes we have accomplished together.”

Kroncke’s last day is Jan. 31. She will start with the Illinois State’s Attorney Office on Feb. 1.