CLARKSBURG, Ill. (WCIA)–The family of 72-year-old murder victim Sherry Hubbartt confirmed the accused killer, Clayton Anderson, is her grandson.

Police say, Anderson and his friend Thomas Miller snuck into her home in Clarksburg over the weekend. Her body was found in a closet. Anderson and Miller are in custody in Nevada.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney’s office says it hasn’t decided when to extradite the pair back to Shelby County.