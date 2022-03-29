SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke warned on Tuesday that Shelby County residents are being targeted by scammers claiming to be from Microsoft.

Kroncke said the scam begins when an alert appears on someone’s home computer indicating there is a problem with the device, like a virus, and provides a phone number to call for assistance. The scammers behind the alerts and on the other end of the phone, pretending to be Microsoft employees, offer to fix the non-existent problem for a fee and request remote access to the computer.

Once remote access is gained, the scammers manipulate the computer so it appears there is a problem, claim to have repaired it and then demand payment from a debit or gift card. Once payments are made through these means, they cannot be recovered.

“We have seen victims, particularly the elderly, lose hundreds, thousands, and sometimes tens of thousands of dollars to this and similar scams,” Kroncke said. “These scammers are good at what they do and can be very convincing. Since they typically operate outside of the United States, arrest and prosecution is rarely possible. Individuals who are targeted by this or similar scams are advised to refrain from providing information and to report the incident to law enforcement so that citizens may be alerted to the nature of the ongoing scam.”