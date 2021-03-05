Shelby County Sheriff’s Office receives $5,000 donation for Shop with a Cop

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office got a donation for their Shop with a Cop program.

They were presented with a $5,000 check from Justin McWhorter, owner of The Wurst Place in Windsor and another establishment, for the program. “Justin is a local entrepreneur that frequently supports causes of this nature,” said the sheriff’s office.

Shop with a Cop not only helps area families at Christmastime, it also serves as a relationship builder. Children shop for gifts and other items while officers serve as their shopping companions.

“The Shop with a Cop program reaches out to members of the community who may otherwise hesitate to engage with police officers on a regular basis,” said the sheriff’s office. “It also allows children to become familiar with police and feel comfortable in their presence. It teaches the children that police officers are individuals who have unique interests, goals, and families of their own and that they are here to help.”