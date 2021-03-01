Shelby County Sheriff’s office arrests two people after burglary

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County sheriff said two people were arrested over the weekend after they barricaded themselves in a room following a burglary.

In a news release, Sheriff Don Koonce said sheriff’s deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a house near 800 East 1650 North in rural Shelby County. They were called there for a burglary in progress.

When deputies got into the house, they found the two people–Dustin Willoughby, of Sullivan, and Jennifer Jones, of Pana– had retreated into a room and barricaded themselves inside it. The suspects refused to come out. Sheriff Koonce said Willoughby told the deputies that he had a gun and would shoot them if they tried to come inside the room.

Deputies called for help from the ILEAS Region 9/11 Southern Illinois Response team. “With assistance from this team, the 2 individuals that were in the house were arrested and transported to Shelby County Detention Center for booking,” said Sheriff Koonce. No one was hurt.

Multiple charges are currently pending, according to the sheriff.