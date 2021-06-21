Shelby County Sheriff to retire this week

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Shelby County Sheriff’s office will be seeing a change in leadership soon. Sheriff Don Koonce told county board members he plans to retire this week.

Sheriff’s deputies tell WCIA it’s because of issues he had with the Criminal Justice Reform Bill passed by state lawmakers. Koonce spent the last 50 years in law enforcement in Central Illinois, and he’s served as Shelby County Sheriff for the last seven years. Deputies told us he had a tremendous impact during that time.

There are many changes in the criminal justice reform bill, including a ban on chokeholds and changes to the cash bail system. The bill also requires all officers in the state to have a body camera.

We reached out to Sheriff Koonce to see what specifically he took issue with that’s in the new reform bill.

He declined to comment. His last day will be this Friday.