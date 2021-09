SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Sheriff announced Wednesday that the body pulled from Lake Shelbyville on Tuesday was identified as Nathan Tipsword.

According to officials, the 32-year-old Mattoon man was last seen leaving a campsite at Lithia Springs Campground on Friday afternoon. His family immediately reported the missing and a search for the entire wooded area near that campsite was conducted.

The Shelby County Sheriff said his family have been notified.