SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said that a Shelbyville man was charged with possession of meth and driving on a revoked license.

Joseph D. Kraus, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of meth, a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of two to five years in prison. He was also charged with driving with a revoked license, a Class 4 felony with a sentencing range of one to three years in prison.

The charges allege that on Aug. 16, Kraus knowingly and unlawfully possessed less than five grams of meth, and was driving on Route 51 in Shelbyville with a revoked license. Kraus’ bail was set at $20,000 and he has a preliminary hearing for Sept. 7.