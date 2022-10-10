SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Jr. 4-H Assocation will be receiving an early Halloween treat this week.

Courtesy of Shelby Electric Cooperative and its participation in CoBanks Sharing Success program, Shelbyville officials will receive a ceremonial check for $20,000 from representatives of SEC and CoBank for renovations of the 4-H Center.

“This project was long overdue so we will be excited and happy once this project is completed,” 4-H board president Don Telgmann. “The 4-H center is not only used by 4-H clubs, various other groups, organizations and families use it as well. The community as a whole can rent this building out and that section of the 4-H center was inadequate and really unsafe.”

The ceremony will take place on Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the Shelby County 4-H Center in Shelbyville.

