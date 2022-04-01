SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County first responders are searching for a man they said was swept away in a current Thursday morning.

The Shelby County coroner said a man was driving his vehicle around 4 miles southwest of Shelbyville. The road had flooded at a creek, according to the coroner.

The man got out of the vehicle and was then swept away in the current. First responders have not yet been able to find him.

Dive teams are searching the area for him. The coroner said that area is flooded.

This is a developing story.