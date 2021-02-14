Shelby County Dive Team trains in icy conditions

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — While many people in central Illinois spent their Saturday bundled up in the warmth of their homes, others were out in the cold practicing life-saving skills.

The Shelby County Dive Team trained at Lake Shelbyville on Saturday.

Commander Austin Pritchard says their all-volunteer team does monthly training to better their skills.

“It’s not often the lake is just frozen over solid enough to where we can cut a hole, put some people in the ice, and practice rescuing them,” he says.

The county’s dive team also took to Facebook to warn people about venturing out onto the ice at Lake Shelbyville. It says the ice may seem solid, but changing lake levels make the ice unsafe for walking.

“Unsupported ice may collapse without warning,” it says. “Please stay safe and stay off the ice!”

All photos/videos were provided for this article.