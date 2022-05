SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County officers are looking for two people they said are connected to a burglary in April.

Officers said they are looking for 28-year-old Nick Wilson. He is around 6’3″ and has been known to live in Decatur and Effingham.

Additionally, they are looking for another man that was possibly involved with the burglary.

If you know where either of these men are located, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 774-3941 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 528-8477.