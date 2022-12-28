TOWER HILL, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke released in a statement on Wednesday that 26-year-old McQuade Hardy was charged with multiple offenses over the holiday weekend, including possession of methamphetamine.

Hardy, of Tower Hill, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony. The Class 4 felonies come with a sentence ranging from 1-3 years, and the Class 3 felony comes with a sentence ranging from 2-5 years, both in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Kroncke said the charges allege that on Dec. 24, Hardy knowingly and unlawfully had less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine in his possession, and knowingly and unlawfully possessed amphetamine and hydrochloride, schedule II and IV controlled substances.

Hardy is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Kroncke said the pending charges are only allegations and Hardy is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.