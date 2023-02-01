SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Tuesday that 56-year-old Donald Plunkett of Findlay was arrested on a no-bond warrant and charged with 22 counts of possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Plunkett is charged with 6 counts of possessing pornographic photographs of children under 13, Class 2 Felonies with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison; 8 counts of possession of pornographic photographs of children under the age of 18, Class 3 Felonies with a sentencing range of 2-5 years in prison; and 8 counts of dissemination of pornographic videos of children under the age of 13, Class X Felonies with a sentencing range of 6-30 years in prison.

Kroncke said all 22 counts against Plunkett require lifetime registration as a sexual predator upon conviction. However, Kroncke said the pending charges are allegations and that Punkett is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Plunkett was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing.

Illinois State Police investigated this case and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.