DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Until 1976, the Danville Police Department had never appointed a female officer. But, there’s a first time for everything.

47 years and a day since she was sworn in, Romadelle Austin died. Her legacy lives on in the female officers to follow her, and the community she spent 99 years loving.

“I’m quite certain that there were a lot of challenges for both females as well as a female who was also Black,” Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates said.

On top of that, Romadelle Austin was 52 years old.

“Whatever doors that needed to be opened, she was able to open them,” Yates said.

She had already retired by the time now-Chief Christopher Yates got his badge, but Austin was no stranger.

“She told me who she was. I was like, ‘oh yeah, you’re Romadelle Austin. You’re on our walls. I’ve seen your face before,'” Yates recalled.

He’s also heard the stories. Everyone who knew her has one – including her retired coworkers.

“They confirmed I was not wrong whenever I thought she was something special,” Yates said.

Austin began her career as a radio dispatcher in 1962. She later took on the same responsibilities as an officer, but while making less money.

“She was what they called a ‘police matron.’ Honestly, I didn’t even hear about that until I started looking into this further,” Yates said.

Then-Chief Anthony Potter arranged for the City Council to appoint Austin as the city’s first Black female police officer – and soon, Juvenile Investigations detective.

“She kind-of paved the way. It’s history,” Danville NAACP President Edward Butler said.

Butler says he’s known Austin his whole life.

“Most of the kids, they had respect back then. It’s because of who she was,” Butler recalled.

An officer they say was friendly, but tough…

“She said what was on her mind. People listened. Kids listened,” Butler said.

And a woman who was proud and strong.

“It just opened up that door of opportunity for the rest of the African American women,” Butler said.

Yates says she was uniquely skilled in reaching out to kids in Danville, especially those who needed redirection.

“I think her ability to speak with them and get their attention proved to be an asset,” Yates said.

We spoke with Dawn Hartshorn, one of Danville’s three current female officers, and a Juvenile Investigations detective. She asked not to be on camera, but shared insight into a career she says can be challenging for women. She’s glad Austin paved the road for her and other female leaders in law enforcement. Much like she does, Hartshorn imagines Austin used her experience as a mother to connect with the children she was sworn to protect.

“For them to put her in that position really showed the city of Danville that women can do this job. We can just be as productive and essential for any department as any man can be,” Hartshorn said.

“I always wonder – will we ever get another Ms. Romadelle Austin?” Butler said.

Yates spoke with retired detective Gene Woodard, who worked alongside Austin for 15 years. He said: “Roma was a hard worker, good person, came from good people and provided a wonderful and dedicated service for the community of Danville. She was a good friend as well as a partner.”

Romadelle Austin retired from the Danville Police Department in 1989. If you ask anyone who knew her, they’ll tell you she’s already greatly missed.