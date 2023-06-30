PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family in Paxton is mourning the death of their daughter after she and her boyfriend were killed in a car crash involving a stolen car.

The crash happened near Rankin Tuesday night. Officials said a Toyota Camry was stolen from Rantoul and was speeding through east Vermilion County when it ran through the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 3550 North and Illinois Route 49.

The Camry slammed into the driver side of a Jeep SUV driving through the intersection. Inside of that SUV was Keegynn Martinek, 17, and Joseph Stallone, 19. They died along with the driver of the stolen Camry.

Paul Martinek, Keegynn’s father, is still trying to process how it all happened. He was devastated hearing the news.

“It’s a big crush to us obviously,” Martinek said. “I just instantly broke down. I mean, that’s our baby.

Pictures of Keegyn still hang on her bedroom wall. The room filled with her achievements suddenly has a void.

“She still had her whole life ahead of her,” Martinek said. “She wanted to be a vet. She loved our dogs, loved her dog. She was a great kid.

Martinek said Keegyn and Stallone were heading home from the zoo in Indianapolis. He said his wife was worried after her phone’s location showed her at the intersection for quite some time.

“She decided to get in the car, go over there and check,” Martinek said. “That’s when the road was closed and the firemen told her that she couldn’t go down there because there had been an accident. Her last location was shown in that spot.”

Stallone worked for Martinek at his detail shop and dated Keegynn for three years. Martinek said the two were inseparable.

“Romeo and Juliet. They were great. They were always together,” Martinek said. “They argued a little bit like couples do, but they always worked it out. He thought the world of her, and she thought the world of him. If you saw one, you saw the other.”

Martinek said it will be tough to get over the loss of his little girl, but he said there is one positive outlook to this tragic event.

“The two got to be together when they passed, because I think if one were to pass without the other, it would’ve torn them apart,” Martinek said.

Martinek said the family will continue to be strong and choose to celebrate Keegynn and Stallone’s lives.

As for the driver of the stolen Toyota, police have yet to release information about who they were or involvement in the crash.