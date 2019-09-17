DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting an annual walk and memorial service in recognition of October being National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Prevention Month.

The Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope commemorates the lives of babies lost due to miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death. The walk along the lake shore includes a memorial service where each child’s name will be read and a celebration of each life no matter how long or short.

“As we walk together, we keep memories alive and offer support to one another. Whether a recent loss, or one that occurred several years ago, we encourage parents and loved ones to walk the steps our babies will never take,” said Karla Thornton, spiritual care minister at St. Mary’s Hospital.

For more information, click here.

2019 Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope

Nelson Park Pavilion #2

Saturday, October 12

Register by September 26