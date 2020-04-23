COVID-19
Shapiro serves as COVID checkpoint

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Barbara Remedies, a water and fuel systems maintenance specialist with the 126th Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, reviews an entry access list while manning a COVID-19 checkpoint at the Shapiro Developmental Center dining facility.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Derrick Moore, a personnelist with the 126th Force Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, operates a thermometer at the dining facility checkpoint.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gary Jurs, left, an operations officer 126th Supply Chain Management Squadron and officer-in-charge of the Shapiro Developmental Center joint task force, conducts post checks COVID-19 checkpoint personnel.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jon Williams, an aerial port management specialist, and Airman 1st Class Emily Baldock, a supply management specialist, both with the 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron, conduct COVID-19 checks at Shapiro Developmental Center.

Also, an interview with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Burden, a traffic manager with the 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron and NCO in charge of the Shapiro Developmental Center joint task force.

