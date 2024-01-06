CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Name, Image and Likeness laws are still very new across the country, and Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.’s ongoing case gives an interesting look at how these new lucrative deals hold up while student athletes are facing potential discipline or, in Shannon’s case, criminal charges.

Shannon is facing a felony rape charge in Kansas, stemming from an accusation made in September while he was in Lawrence.

Shannon is one of the most high-profile athletes at the University of Illinois, and with that notoriety came his fair share of Name, Image and Likeness deals. The University is keeping Shannon off the basketball court as the legal process continues, but due to the way the NIL laws in Illinois are set up, the University doesn’t have any direct control over a student athlete’s NIL deal.

“I will say the Illinois law, like many laws requires a student athlete to report the specific terms of a deal,” University of Illinois Professor of Labor and Employment Relations Michael LeRoy said. “But like many other states, the Illinois law says that the school can play no direct role in that deal.”

However, the University can indirectly impact a student athlete’s NIL deals through disciplinary actions, but only if those contracts include clauses that center around what happens if a student athlete is disciplined. Just because Shannon was suspended from the team, though, does not mean his NIL deals were put on hold.

LeRoy would not comment on Shannon’s specific case, but he has researched NIL laws across the country extensively. He said there are still so many gray areas in this new era of college athletics, including how universities can have an indirect impact on contracts, despite legally not being allowed to work on the deals for student athletes.

“Hypothetically, the NIL deal may say, ‘if you are suspended if you face some kind of allegation that the deal is void,'” LeRoy said. “And so the university doesn’t control that and can’t control it. But it is somehow in that picture for as it unfolds.”

Whether any of Shannon’s deals were actually affected by his suspension depends on the individual contracts he signed with each business. There is no standard contract that a student athlete signs when making these deals.

Shannon’s case opened the University up to questions about how they handled promoting Shannon between the incident in question in September, and the arrest warrant being issued in mid-December. At his press conference following Shannon turning himself in to police in Lawrence, University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said the Athletic Department did not have actionable information about the case that would lead them to suspend Shannon.

“Up until Wednesday, we didn’t have any concrete information that we felt justified any sort of change in Terrence’s status,” Whitman said at the press conference.

That changed once Shannon was officially charged.

The need for actionable information is laid out in the discipline procedure in the Student Athlete Misconduct Policy. The policy was reworked after Whitman took over as Athletic Director in 2016. LeRoy says that these kinds of policies should be looked at again by all universities now that NIL laws are becoming the standard.

“I don’t think any university is prepared to deal with NIL landscape,” LeRoy said. “I think the financial elements of it, and the outside influences are so prominent and powerful that schools all over the country are trying to catch up to developments.”

Shannon is set to make his first appearance in court on January 18th in Kansas.