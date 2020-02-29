Shamrock Week fundraiser kicks off

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A U of I sorority started fundraising Friday to help kids.

Kappa Delta calls it Shamrock Week. They are hosting events like dodgeball, a 5K and a chili cookoff. 80 percent of the funds they raise will go to the Crisis Nursery. The rest will go to Prevent Child Abuse America.

One of the Kappa Delta leaders said Shamrock Week is her favorite time of the year. “It’s a very rewarding feeling and it’s something that I’m very proud of,” said Sara Georgieff. “It’s not just my effort, it’s knowing our whole chapter was able to come together to put this all on to then give back to the community. It’s really rewarding.” Shamrock Week has been going on for more than 20 years.

Last year, they raise $33,000 total. Their only goal this year is to try and raise more than that.