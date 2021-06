SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded after the back porch of a duplex home caught fire Thursday afternoon.

It happened before 1 p.m. near North 11th and Enterprise streets.

Crews say when they got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the structure, and then fire on the back porch.

Firefighters then searched the building, and brought out fans to ventilate it.

It’s unclear yet whether anyone was hurt.