UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People at the university will meet to talk about the issue of sexual harassment as it affects the campus.

The goal is to come up with ideas for how to combat sexual misconduct, especially from faculty and staff. The focus is on how it affects students and help them feel like they have a voice in solutions.

A moderator and panelists will lead the discussion.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library in Room 66.