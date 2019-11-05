Sexual assault arraignment postponed

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man arrested for the sexual assault of a teenager was supposed to be arraigned Tuesday, but had to be postponed. 45-year-old Roberto Velazquez of Rantoul was arrested late Monday night. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office said there wasn’t a Spanish interpreter available for him, so he will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Authorities have been looking for Velazquez since April. Police said they were called to the hospital on March 10 for the sexual assault of a 17-year-old. The state’s attorney’s office said the two knew each other.