CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Your Monday morning commute could take a little longer if you have to drive through Windsor Road at Neil Street.

The westbound lane at that intersection will be closed due to sewer repairs. Traffic will merge into a single lane through a short construction zone. That closure will last until Tuesday, December 10, before noon.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. Eastbound traffic will not be affected.