CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order to allow workers to perform for storm sewer lining, a part of North State Street in downtown Champaign will be closed on Friday.

One of the southbound lanes on State between Park and University Avenues will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and traffic will be merged onto the remaining open lane. Minor traffic delays may occur as a result of this closure.

This work is weather dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.