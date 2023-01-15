CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that routine storm sewer maintenance will cause traffic control at the northwest intersection of Church and Randolph Streets beginning on Tuesday.

Traffic in the northbound Randolph St. west lane will merge into the east side of the northbound traffic for a short time, while traffic on the north side of Church St. will merge through a temporary construction zone.

The maintenance work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day between Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Friday, Jan. 20, but it may be delayed due to inclement weather.

The city advises everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and proceed cautiously through the work zone. They thank everyone in advance for their cooperation and patience during the project.