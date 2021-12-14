Sewer maintenance to begin at Bradley, Mattis Avenues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In order to perform routine sewer maintenance, Visu-Sewer Construction Inc. will be closing several lanes near the intersection of Bradley and Mattis Avenues starting Wednesday.
The following lanes will be closed for short periods of time:
- The left turn lane for westbound traffic on Bradley turning onto southbound Mattis
- The right turn lane for eastbound traffic on Bradley turning onto southbound Mattius
- The right turn lane for northbound traffic on Mattis turning onto eastbound Bradley
- Westbound traffic on Bradley will be merged into a single lane from Mattis to County Fair Drive
Maintenance is planned to take place every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This work is dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather or hazardous weather-related road conditions.