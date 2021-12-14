Sewer maintenance to begin at Bradley, Mattis Avenues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In order to perform routine sewer maintenance, Visu-Sewer Construction Inc. will be closing several lanes near the intersection of Bradley and Mattis Avenues starting Wednesday.

The following lanes will be closed for short periods of time:

The left turn lane for westbound traffic on Bradley turning onto southbound Mattis

The right turn lane for eastbound traffic on Bradley turning onto southbound Mattius

The right turn lane for northbound traffic on Mattis turning onto eastbound Bradley

Westbound traffic on Bradley will be merged into a single lane from Mattis to County Fair Drive

Maintenance is planned to take place every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This work is dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather or hazardous weather-related road conditions.