Sewer maintenance continues at Bradley, Mattis Avenues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sewer maintenance will continue at Bradley and Mattis Avenues on Monday, continuing from last week.

Several lanes near the intersection were closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week to perform the maintenance. The City of Champaign announced over the weekend those closures would continue for an additional day.

The following lanes will be closed for short periods of time between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday:

The left turn lane for westbound traffic on Bradley turning onto southbound Mattis

The right turn lane for eastbound traffic on Bradley turning onto southbound Mattis

The right turn lane for northbound traffic on Mattis turning onto eastbound Bradley

Westbound traffic on Bradley will be merged into a single lane from Mattis to County Fair Drive

This work is dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather or hazardous weather-related road conditions.