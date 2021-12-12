Sewer construction to begin on Louisiana Avenue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A section of neighborhood street in Champaign will see closures this week due to construction of new storm sewers.

Louisiana Avenue between Elm Street and Bloomington Road will be reduced to one lane starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, which may result in minor traffic delays. The entire road will be closed for two hours on Tuesday, but the one-lane format will resume later that day.

Construction is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, but this is dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes whenever possible, but if they must drive through the construction zone, they are advised to exercise caution.