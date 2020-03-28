Severe Weather Today

A significant severe weather threat exists today. You should stay weather aware as things continue to develop.

A somewhat rare moderate risk shows up for areas along I-72 and to the northwest. The rest of central Illinois has an enhanced risk for severe storms.

We could see 2 different rounds of storms. The first occurring this afternoon as storms come out of Missouri and push into central Illinois. These storms will pose a mainly damaging wind and hail threat. This round is between 11am and 2pm.

A second round arrives in the late afternoon into the early evening. This one will have the potential to produce tornadoes along with a hail and wind threat as well. Between 4pm-9pm you should stay weather aware.

The chance for tornadoes with this system is higher than normal so that the threats seriously. Also very large hail is possible along with damaging winds gusts with both rounds.

A 15% tornado threat may not seem like much, but on average our normal tornado threat is between 2%-5% with normal systems that come through our area this time of year.

Have a plan! Know where to go! Take a look at the graphic below for some ideas.

Our weather team will keep you updated throughout the day so stay tuned for more and download our weather app to get alerts about warnings.