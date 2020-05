A line of strong storms may develop this afternoon and push across east central Illinois between 3pm and 6pm. We are monitoring radar trends.

The storm prediction center is talking about the potential of issuing a severe thunderstorm watch if storms intensify.

A slight risk from the storm prediction center is showing up for about half of our area.

A brief tornado is possible, as the SPC gives a 5% chance of a tornado. Stay weather aware.

Stay tuned as we keep you aware of the weather situation.