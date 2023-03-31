FRIDAY 1:44 PM
Multiple Tornado Watches for part of the viewing area lasting until 8 pm. These are Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Watches which mean there could be a few strong tornadoes that form in a very favorable environment.
by: Kevin Lighty, Adam Sherwinski, Seth Bohnhoff, Jacob Dickey
