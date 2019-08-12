Tornado Watch issued for area #cILwx

Severe weather exists for much of central Illinois tonight and Tuesday morning. We are tracking the potential for damaging winds, hail, and even isolated tornadoes.

There is a Tornado Watch until 3:00 a.m. for the following counties.

As seen below, the storm prediction center outlook has the heart of central Illinois in the enhanced risk. This is a risk only seen a handful times throughout the year in our area.

Within this risk area the SPC puts out the tornado risk. As seen below, we have parts of the region with a 10% tornado risk. That doesn’t seem like a high percentage but in that is also a number we only get a few times a year in our area. We will be watching closely for storms between Peoria and Champaign as the hot spot for tornadic activity.

Here is a look at the risks for hail, winds, and tornadoes. Winds will actually be the primary widespread threat, with hail the lowest threat and tornadoes still a moderate threat.

Here is a better look at the timing of storms later tonight. We expect things to fire up later this evening closer to the Galesburg and Peoria area.

You can see how things really fire up after 9pm and in our area through 1am.

It is imperative for you to have a way to get warnings. Download our weather app, have a weather radio, pay attention later tonight for watches and warnings.

We are streaming on our weather app and on Facebook.

Severe Weather Coverage WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Coverage Posted by WCIA 3 News on Monday, August 12, 2019

– Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty