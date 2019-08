Christian County, Ill. (WCIA) — A tornado was confirmed between Edinburg and Stonington.

The severe weather then continued through Christian County.

As of 11p.m., Christian County EMA officials say most of the damage is in Assumption and Mt. Auburn. There were no reports of injuries. They plan to have crews out to assess the damage at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds are without power across Central Illinois.

