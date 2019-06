CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Tornado Warning was issued for Christian County around 6:45pm. There was a confirmed Tornado near Moweaqua at 6:46pm. No damage was reported with this storm.

It is now making its way through Moultrie County near Sullivan and Bethany. The Tornado Warning is in effect until 8:00pm. #cILwx

Richard Day East of Sullivan

Flooding in Lovington from Cheryl Grove. #cILwx

Flooding in Bethany from Demi Webb #cILwx

Sullivan 7:38pm

Caldwell 7:54pm

Arthur 8:04pm

Tornado Warning expired at 8:00pm.

VIEWER VIDEO: Mike Bodine near Arthur

The system is now tracking in Douglas and Coles County.

VIEWER VIDEO: Jenn Riley near Sullivan

Barry Burnett wanted to pass this photo along. This is from Arthur. He says a storm siren began going off a few minutes ago. #cILwx