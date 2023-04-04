CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Have you wondered what fuels a storm, or what ingredients a storm needs to form in the atmosphere? Or what is that storm cap that people keep mentioning?

With more severe weather and storms heading into Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday, WCIA Meteorologist Adam Sherwinski has a behind-the-scenes look at what meteorologists are assessing when they’re predicting the weather, including severe storms.

What fuels a storm?

There’s so much that goes into what fuels a storm. Adam discusses stability in the atmosphere, and how an unstable atmosphere can help to fuel thunderstorms.

What ingredients do storms need?

Meteorologists always look for a list of things when assessing storms heading into the area. Adam explains the items on that checklist:

High shear : wind at different speeds

: wind at different speeds Lift : a cold front or warm front

: a cold front or warm front Instability : air rising, condensing, and becoming cloud cover

: air rising, condensing, and becoming cloud cover Moisture: Is the environment moist?

What is a storm cap?

Adam explains that a cap, or capping inversion, is when temperatures rise from colder to warmer which makes it hard for the storms to keep growing. See how the presence of absence of the cap can impact cloud cover and the ability of severe storms to form.