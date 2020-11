A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for areas along and west of I-55 and then a tornado watch is in effect for areas just to our northwest. Livingston county is included in the tornado watch.

A look at the timing of the severe weather shows the storm arriving over the next few hours for locations near I-55 and closer to I-57 after 5pm tonight.

A line of storms will move through and while they won’t last too long, they will pose a wind damage threat.