Severe storms impacts local harvest

BONDSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Homes and businesses aren’t the only spots impacted by recent rain.
Some farmers had to take the day and review the damage. Paul Berbaum is a farmer in Bondville, and he said he experienced a lot of rain on his land from the weekend storms.
“In recent years, I don’t remember this much rain right during harvest. We’ve had a few times where it’s a little muddy, but this was quite a bit for this time of year,” he said.
He said his area saw about 2 inches of rain overnight. He says even with the rain, he’s in pretty good shape.
He said if the wind doesn't pick up and knock down his corn, he should be all right. He plans to get back to harvesting as soon as Friday.