Severe storms impacts local harvest

BONDSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Homes and businesses aren’t the only spots impacted by recent rain.

Some farmers had to take the day and review the damage. Paul Berbaum is a farmer in Bondville, and he said he experienced a lot of rain on his land from the weekend storms.

“In recent years, I don’t remember this much rain right during harvest. We’ve had a few times where it’s a little muddy, but this was quite a bit for this time of year,” he said.

He said his area saw about 2 inches of rain overnight. He says even with the rain, he’s in pretty good shape.