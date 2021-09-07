Severe Storms Cause Damage in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms ripped through parts of Central Illinois on Tuesday Evening.

Hardest hit was Gibson City, where estimated 70-80 mph winds tore through town around 5:30p.

There were numerous reports of damage to trees and power lines in the area. City officials said it was in the dozens. Multiple power crews responded to the area to repair the damage.

Damage also occurred to the GCMS Baseball Complex on the north side of Gibson City. The school will be in session on Wednesday.

The Gibson Area Hospital only had minor cosmetic damage during the storm. All operations remained normal and no service was impacted.

Other damage and power outages were reported near Flanagan, Colfax, Roberts and Rantoul.