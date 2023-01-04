MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) – Tuesday afternoon storms escalated to severe limits after sunshine increased instability across parts of Central Illinois. So far storm reports include four spots of large hail and six tornado reports. The National Weather Service office in Lincoln will be assessing damage in Macon, Sangamon, Christian, and Logan counties. The Chicago office is surveying damage outside of Gibson City.

In Maroa, a silo and neighborhood fencing was damaged by a reported tornado. Meteorologist Jacob Dickey was in the Stormtracker to get video of the structure as it was hit. Below is video from our coverage of the severe weather event.

A shot of a tornado southeast of Gibson City from around 6pm last night. Damage reported on county road 200 E just east of highway 47 and southeast of town. Picture from Brystal Deer.

Below is a slideshow of damage pictures taken on Wednesday morning from Gibson City’s storm Tuesday evening taken by Meteorologist Jacob Dickey. The National Weather Service office in Chicago has confirmed a tornado southeast of town. They have rated it as an EF-1 with winds estimated up to 100 mph.

Below are some clips from the severe weather coverage yesterday afternoon and evening.

Storm Reports from NWS/SPC from across the region as of 1 PM

Hail:

2317 150 FARMER CITY DE WITT IL 4024 8864 DELAYED REPORT. PICTURE OF HAIL JUST UNDER GOLF BALL SIZE SHARED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR. (ILX)

Tornado: