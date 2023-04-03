DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Severe storms roared through Central Illinois last Friday causing extensive damage in many areas, including claiming one of Decatur’s oldest trees.

History of the Heartland shared on social media that a Cucumber Magnolia was lost after Friday’s high winds. The tree was broken completely near the base, leaving only a stump behind. It was planted by James Millikin, founder of Millikin University, on his homestead around 1870.

Cucumber Magnolia trees are not native to Central Illinois. Officials explained that Millikin said the trees reminded him of his hometown of Clarkstown, Pa, where the trees are native. They are known colloquially as “The Shining Tree” in that state.

Officials said the tree had been part of the foreground of the Millikin house for its entire history, and are saddened by its loss.

History of the Heartland said thousands of family, prom, and wedding photos were taken in front of the tree throughout its 150-year life. Dozens of community members shared their photos and memories in the comment section of the post, sharing their sadness over the loss of the tree.

Courtesy: History of the Heartland