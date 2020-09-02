Several utility companies extend moratorium on disconnections

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Commerce Commission said several utility companies have agreed to extend the moratorium on disconnections for residential customers.

Nico Gas, Northshore/Peoples Gas, Illinois American Water, Aqua Illinois and Utility Services of Illinois have extended their moratorium on disconnections for residential customers until September 30.

Ameren Illinois and ComEd have agreed to extend their moratorium through September 10.

“Consumer Gas and Liberty Utilities had previously agreed to not disconnect customers until 6 months after the stipulated moratorium period expired, which occurred on June 26, 2020, taking them well past September.”