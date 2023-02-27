CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Several areas in Champaign County were impacted before the storms even started.

In the span of an hour, two tornadoes were spotted. Meteorologist Andrew Pritchard said its rare.

“It’s not impossible to get tornadoes in Central Illinois in February,” Pritchard said. “It’s also not impossible to get them in the early morning hours. But to have both of those happen in the same day certainly was a bit of a surprise.”

One Urbana neighborhood near Lincoln Ave and Fairview lost power. Strong winds knocked a tree over an hour before any tornado warning was even issued. And a fence was broken after the tree fell on a power line, which cut the power to several homes.

Urbana resident William Mendoza works from home. He went to the Champaign Public Library to use the computer when the power went out. That’s when he heard the sirens go off.

“I get there and they said immediately ‘let’s go to the bunker,’ Mendoz said. “So, I was there for about 15 minutes. Then I started my meeting because I work remote,ly and then during that meeting, they told us we got to go down again. There’s another one coming.”

The library staff got everyone inside and downstairs. The tornadoes didn’t cause any damage, and no one was hurt. Library Deputy Director Tricia Duzan said they are glad they were ready.

“We prepare and do drills to train for these. We actually do hands-on experience to run through scenarios and train staff, so we create that muscle memory that they feel comfortable and confident to do so.”

The tornado in Ford County passed east of Paxton. Ford County EMA reported no damage there either.